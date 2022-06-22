Rock Rachon 21.06

This episode’s centrepiece is the Three Seas Initiative summit in Riga, the support the group provides to Ukraine and the country’s partnership status with it.

In the programme, the critical importance of the Three Seas Initiative as a transportation and communication powerhouse was stressed. The vital role of the member states’ infrastructure was recalled in an archival statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. One of the projects under development by the group is Via Carpatia. The Three Seas also pursue energy independence from Russia.

Lithuania, being a member of the Three Seas, banned the transportation of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, which triggered a response from the Kremlin, whose press secretary Dmitry Peskov deemed the move illegal but apparently turned a blind eye to the illegality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian grain export via Poland to the MENA region countries is also one of the topics of this episode.

To discuss these and other topics Rock Rachon was joined by the Director-General of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia Kaspars Rozkalns, and journalist and correspondent of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Mark Krutov.

To listen to the interviews, click the video above.