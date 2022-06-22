LIVE: 119th day of Russian invasion

As the war enters its 119th day, Russia one of Vladimir Putin’s top officials has warned Lithuania that Russia would respond to a halt in the transit of EU-sanctioned goods to the exclave of Kaliningrad by ensuring that the citizens of the country would be seriously negatively impacted. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, a senior official in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and a department head at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were detained by Ukraine’s secret services SBU.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants to assume the role of a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

To this end, he will visit both Ukraine and Russia next week to meet his counterparts and push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, his foreign minister said on Wednesday.

According to Sky News, Russia violated Estonian airspace with a helicopter for the first time. This provocation takes place before a major NATO summit. The Russian military is also conducting exercises simulating daily missile strikes against Estonia.



There are 568 people, including 38 children, in bomb shelters at the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk today, according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, these are mainly employees of the plant and their families.



