Pulse of Culture 21.06

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our host Agata Konarska took a closer look at the ongoing 99th Arena di Verona Opera festival 2022 in Rome. After a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the spectacular event has returned to its full glory.

As the festival’s organisers wrote on its official website, it is “presenting 46 unique nights in the world’s largest theatre under the banner of opera with its imposing shows and the best international voices.”

As many as 13,000 tickets have been sold for the opening night.

The other events highlighted in the episode included the exhibition of an Australian artist Tanya Schultz in London, the International Dance Theatre Festival ‘Zawirowania’, the 100th anniversary of incorporation of Upper Silesia into the reborn Polish state in the aftermath of the WWI as well as the Tribeca Film Festival.