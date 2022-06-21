Poland has sent equipment worth over USD 1 bln to Ukraine says president

Poland has delivered over USD 1.6 billion’s worth of military equipment to Ukraine including 240 tanks, Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, said on Tuesday.

President Duda added that one of the most important elements of Polish foreign policy should be support for Ukraine, but not only through the acceptance of refugees, but also through the supply of weapons.

He said that Poland had sent equipment worth over USD 1.6 billion to Ukraine.

“We have sent, among other items, over 240 tanks, 100 armoured vehicles, missile systems, huge amounts of ammunition and rifles as well as various types of equipment, such as bulletproof vests and Kevlar helmets for Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.

The equipment, said Duda, was intended to stop Russian aggression and to repel Russia from Ukraine, “so that it did not reach Poland.”

“This is why we sent it instinctively, because we knew that it was needed immediately,” he said. “We were and are… holding very close consultations on cooperation with our neighbours from Ukraine, so that we can fulfill any of their needs.”