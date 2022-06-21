Iran escalates nuclear capacity to weapon grade capability

The report on Iran’s nuclear escalation comes after condemnation by an overwhelming majority of nations on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors, which criticised the country’s failure to explain uranium traces on sites Iran did not disclose.

IAEA inspectors verified on Saturday that Iran was ready to feed uranium hexafluoride gas into centrifuges installed at Fordow, a site dug into the mountain. The advanced centrifuge machines have the ability to increase the level of purity at which uranium is enriched, which would enable Iran to speedily ramp up production of the purified uranium needed to produce nuclear weapons.

According to reports, Iran is already enriching to up to 60% – close to the roughly 90% of weapons-grade uranium – and far above the 2015 deal’s cap of 3.67%, and in response to the Board of Governors’ resolution, Iran has ordered the removal of IAEA cameras installed under the 2015 deal, while pressing ahead with the installation of the IR-6 centrifuges at an underground plant at Natanz where only the far less efficient IR-1 machines were allowed in the Iran deal.

The IAEA said in a report late last month that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had reached a level high enough to produce a nuclear weapon, which follows the failure of US President Joe Biden’s attempt of getting Iran back into a nuclear agreement. Multiple negotiators with the Biden administration have since quit stating that the US leader was being excessively lenient in dealing with Iran in nuclear negotiations.