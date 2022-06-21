World News 21.06

Russia has threatened Lithuania with ‘retaliation’ due to the alleged blockade of the entire border line with Belarus, leaving the Kaliningrad region cut off from any land deliveries. With the region cut off from most land imports due to EU sanctions on Russia, the so-called Suwałki Gap could become the focal point of interest for the Kremlin.

Kaliningrad cut off

Suwałki gap

With the Kaliningrad region cut off from most land imports due to EU sanctions on Russia, the so-called Suwałki Gap could become the focal point of interest for the Kremlin. The 100 km of land between Belarus and Kaliningrad could be the first point of Russia’s attack if Ukraine lost the war.

Polish President in Latvia

On the second day of his visit to Latvia, the President of Poland visited the Polish military contingent operating as part of the NATO Battalion Battle Group. He was accompanied by Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak.

Polish ambassadors’ meeting



The Polish Ambassadors’ Meeting is held in Warsaw, the first meeting of the heads of Polish diplomatic missions and permanent representations after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Polish Prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau attended the meeting.

Ukraine gets German guns



Ukraine has received a delivery of German supplied self propelled artillery systems. Berlin has recently received much criticism for its hesitancy and delays in providing Kyiv with heavy weapons.

London paralysed by strike

Railway workers across the United Kingdom went on strike over insufficient wage increases. The widespread disruption in train services has affected the lives of millions of ordinary Britons who are having problems with their commute to work.

Tensions over Syria

Turkey has been threatening new incursions into Northern Syria, as the world’s attention has been preoccupied with the war in Ukraine. Although such incursions could strengthen domestic support for President Erdogan ahead of the upcoming elections, they also risk the breaking down of relations with both Russia and the United States.

Extreme weather

Recent years have made us used to major fires, tornadoes, tsunamis, and other extreme weather phenomena. This month, however, is especially deadly – with fires raging through Spain, Germany, and the United States.