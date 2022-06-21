LIVE: 118th day of Russian invasion

Russia keeps attacking Ukrain in the most brutal way possible. Russian troops are committing war crimes and the country is still blocking grain transports, which are necessary to feed some third-world countries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Africa was a “hostage” in the war with Russia, contributing to rising food prices on the continent.

19:31 CEST



Negotiations between #Russia, Ukraine, #Turkey and #UN representatives on the issue of grain export from #Ukraine will be held in #Istanbul.

📰 Milliyet newspaper, citing sources close to the President of Turkey pic.twitter.com/oelJ6dF0sN

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

18:58 CEST



⚡️Ukrainian parliament approves bill to bring customs law in line with EU rules.

The bill, which will help Ukraine join the Convention on a Common Transit Procedure, was approved in the first reading.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

18:11 CEST



City center in #Kharkiv looks like this today.

My hometown.

We will restore and rebuild everything. But we can’t bring back lost lives. pic.twitter.com/RAhDRNGCRd

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 21, 2022

17:30 CEST



Prime Minister Mario Draghi said

Italy would continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia,

appearing to shrug off suggestions from one of his coalition

partners that Rome should halt arms exports to Kyiv.

16:27 CEST



German self-propelled howitzers

have arrived in Ukraine in the first delivery of heavy weapons

promised by Berlin, Ukraine’s defence minister said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has pleaded with the West to send more and better

artillery as the country runs out of ammunition for its existing

Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia’s.

14:55 CEST

An EU summit due to take place this week will decide whether #Ukraine and #Moldova become official candidates for EU membership. The #EU Commission recommended granting the two countries candidate status but postponed #Georgia’s membership applicationhttps://t.co/NwrrRi9ysB

— KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 21, 2022

14:51 CEST

Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery.

I appreciate all efforts of my colleague ���� #DefMin Christine Lambrecht in support of ����.

Our artillerymen will bring the heat to the battlefield ������!

Photo by BMVg_Bundeswehr pic.twitter.com/mP5M0BApvO

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 21, 2022

14:39 CEST

Had a phone conversation with ����@Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. I am grateful for Copenhagen’s support for granting Ukraine EU candidate status. We appreciate the practical assistance with weapons to our Armed Forces. Discussed the forthcoming NATO Summit #EmbraceUkraine

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 21, 2022



13:31 CEST

⚡️Russia says it has begun broadcasting Kremlin propaganda TV channels in occupied Kherson Oblast.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces have reconfigured the last of the seven TV towers in the entire region, allowing Russia to broadcast 24 of its channels.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

12:53 CEST

����Prime Minister of Luxembourg @Xavier_Bettel has arrived in #Ukraine

“You can count on #Luxembourg to support the investigations of national and international actors into these war crimes,”said Bettel.

The Prime Minister has already visited #Borodyanka and #Bucha. https://t.co/n6zAjmXPTU

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

12:51 CEST

⚡️Police: 1,333 bodies of Kyiv Oblast residents killed during Russian occupation found as of June 21.

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov reported on TV that 213 of the bodies found have not yet been identified, while another 300 are missing.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

12:15 CEST

As Russian forces continue their offensive to capture Sievierodonetsk, the report said they fired at civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, which sits by the road leading to the twin cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

11:46 CEST

#Russia presented a complete list of goods that are prohibited to be transported in transit through #Lithuania.

The list includes 66 pages of code sections. Among the goods are technological installations for natural gas liquefaction, jet fuel and thoroughbred horses. pic.twitter.com/tsnoz4Pet5

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

11:03 CEST

European Union leaders are set to keep pressure high on Russia at a summit this week when they will underline that work continues on sanctions, according to a draft document, with gold being considered for a possible next round.

11:01 CEST

Two Americans captured in Ukraine are currently in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing an unidentified source.

11:00 CEST

One of President Vladimir Putin’s top allies arrived in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Tuesday to discuss national security amid a row with NATO member Lithuania which stopped the transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Russian territory.

Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia’s Security Council, will chair a meeting about security in Russia’s northwest in Kaliningrad, the state RIA news agency said.

10:55 CEST

#Finland could not reach an agreement with #Turkey, it will most likely not be able to join #NATO until September, says President @niinisto.

��Fontanka pic.twitter.com/NnRXW2XB2z

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

10:38 CEST

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of June 21, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gbL5dkIpRG

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

10:11 CEST

Ukrainian forces last week claimed their first successful use of Western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles to engage Russian forces, the British Military Intelligence said on Tuesday.

“The target of the attack was almost certainly the Russian naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was delivering weapons and personnel to Snake Island in the north-western Black Sea,” the defence ministry said in its daily Twitter update.

10:06 CEST

⚡️Zelensky to attend first session of NATO summit in Madrid virtually.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak virtually at the first inaugural session of the NATO summit set to take place on June 29-30, according to Ihor Zhovkva, deputy chief of staff for the president.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

10:00 CEST

According to #Russian media, occupiers have taken more than 2 million people from #Ukraine into their territory since Feb. 18. pic.twitter.com/Ne8ZZyuQ4f

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

09:26 CEST

Urban fight in #Severodonetsk

National guard is holding the city. pic.twitter.com/XMHHcd54QI

— НГУ (@ng_ukraine) June 21, 2022

09:12 CEST

��Another highly significant diplomatic victory for #Russia.

In several cities of #BurkinaFaso there were rallies against the presence of French soldiers in the country, demanding that they should be replaced by #Russian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/JzpHFt0UQ2

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

08:36 CEST

#Russian occupiers destroyed school No. 6 in #Avdiivka, reports head of the #Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, it was already the third school destroyed by the occupation forces in the city. pic.twitter.com/Y5wO3AJOb9

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

07:54 CEST

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal of Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry #Muratov was sold at an auction for $103.5 million.

All proceeds will go to support the @UNICEF humanitarian mission to help #Ukrainian refugee children and their families. pic.twitter.com/HCzPwN7fh3

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 21, 2022

07:32 CEST

“They are in Rostov, Kursk, they are in jail, they are being held as prisoners of war, although they should not be,” Vereshchuk said, adding that among the imprisoned civilians are Ukrainian priests, volunteers, activists, journalists, and heads of local government agencies.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 21, 2022

07:14 CEST

Russian navy begins training in Kaliningrad Oblast after Lithuania blocks transit of sanctioned goods through its territory

����council says the country will be free to resolve the issue by any means if the EU doesn’t rectify the situation – Babel https://t.co/nBYsraPs1f

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 21, 2022