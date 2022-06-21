Gov’t to help businesses affected by restrictions on border with Belarus

"We have adopted a legal stance to implement 'the border shield' in Poland," Waldemar Buda, minister of development and technology, told a press conference after a government meeting on Tuesday.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Polish government will offer financial support to entrepreneurs, near the Belarusian border, who whose businesses were affected due to restrictions on entering the border zone introduced last year during the migrant crisis.

The restrictions, which limited access to an area close to the Belarusian border, were introduced in September 2021 in order to, according to the government, help authorities stop irregular migrants from getting into Poland from Belarus.

The access ban, applied to over 180 localities near the border area, will be lifted on July 1 and affected numerous businesses, especially those related to tourism.

“We have adopted a legal stance to implement ‘the border shield’ in Poland,” Waldemar Buda, minister of development and technology, told a press conference after a government meeting on Tuesday.

He said that the aid package was a response to the effects of the border-protection law.

Asked about the shield’s budget, Buda said “it should be fluid, open, I assume tens of millions (of PLN – PAP).”

He added that provincial governors would assist the government in identifying the losses and the businesses which should receive the aid.

“Then we will know the specific estimates of this programme,” Buda added.

Buda said that the government is ready to implement the support mechanisms under the “border shield”, as soon as the European Commission gives its consent to launch it.