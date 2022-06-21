Polish Police aid in arrest of man hiding in Europe and Africa

Officers from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wrocław, south-western Poland, led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the Netherlands, who was placed under a European Arrest Warrant. Suspected of being associated with a criminal group dealing in drugs, he had been hiding for two years.

As disclosed to the Polish Press Agency (PAP) by the spokesman of the Lower Silesian police, the suspect was detained in a hotel in the Hague and, as part of the extradition procedure, was seized by Polish officers.

“Crimes involving the 38-year-old, who was considered very aggressive and dangerous, took place two years ago in the Zgorzelec district, south-western Poland,” the services said.

“According to the information we had, the wanted man acted as part of an organised criminal group dealing with drug distribution. Earlier, with the intention of taking a victim’s life with a hit-and-run on a man, he drove off from the scene providing no help to the victim. He also failed to comply with a court ban on driving motor vehicles,” they added.

From Europe to Africa

Already long wanted, the suspect was hiding in Europe and Africa, continually changing his place of residence and using personal data of other persons.

The police announced that the man is now in custody, where he will spend at least three years. His fate will now depend on the court’s decision.