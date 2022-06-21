Spies in the capital: Ukraine detains two high-level officials

Ukraine has detained a senior official in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and a department head at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, suspected of being part of an alleged Russian spy network, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Tuesday.

In a statement on the Telegram app, the Security Service announced that it had carried out a “multi-stage special operation” to neutralise the alleged spy ring.

“As a result, in Kyiv, the head of a department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of one of the directorates of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry were detained,” the SBU said.

“These officials passed on various intelligence information to the enemy: from the state of our defence capability to arrangements at the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers,” the agency added.

Betraying their country for money

The two main suspects were shown sitting in front of a Ukrainian flag in a video and saying they had collaborated with Moscow, with whom Ukraine has been at war since the invasion on February 24, Reuters reported.

The SBU said that Moscow paid the suspects from USD 2,000 to USD 15,000 per task, depending on the level of secrecy and the importance of the information. One of the men said that he had received a total of USD 33,000 for his activities, and the other said he received USD 27,000.

One of the men had the code name “Kireev”, he said that he had collaborated since 2016. The other said he had done so since 2019.