Russia warns of seriously bad impact on Lithuanian population over blockade

One of Vladimir Putin’s top officials warned Lithuania on Tuesday that Russia would respond to a halt in the transit of EU-sanctioned goods to the exclave of Kaliningrad by ensuring that the citizens of the country would be seriously negatively impacted.

With East-West relations at a half-century low over Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania banned the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union through Lithuanian territory to and from the exclave, citing EU sanction rules.

Nikolai Patrushev, a former KGB spy who is now the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Lithuania’s “hostile” actions showed that Russia could not trust the West.

“Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions,” Patrushev was quoted as saying by the state news agency RIA.

“Appropriate measures are being worked out in an interdepartmental format and will be taken in the near future,” he was quoted as saying. “Their consequences will have a serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania.”

Lithuania said the ban on the transit of sanctioned goods, including construction materials, metals and coal, across its territory was merely the implementation of EU sanctions, part of a swathe of measures intended to punish Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

EU ambassador summoned

Russia summoned the European Union’s ambassador in Moscow on Tuesday in response to the rail blockade.

The ambassador appeared at the Russian foreign ministry headquarters. Overnight, the Kaliningrad governor told Russian television that EU ambassador Markus Ederer was to be summoned and “told of the appropriate conditions involved here.”

Moscow also summoned a Lithuanian diplomat on Monday, but the EU has deflected responsibility from the Lithuanians. Vilnius was “doing nothing else than implementing the guidelines provided by the (European) Commission,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Kaliningrad, formerly the port of Koenigsberg, capital of East Prussia, was captured from Nazi Germany by the Red Army in April 1945 and ceded to the Soviet Union after World War Two. It is sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.