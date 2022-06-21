President Duda highest rated foreign political figure amongst Ukrainians

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda enjoys the greatest trust of Ukrainian citizens amongst all foreign leaders, according to a Rating Group Ukraine survey published on Tuesday.

The actions of the Polish president were positively assessed by 92 percent (pct) of respondents, with 76 pct viewing his work as definitely positive. British PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden were assessed positively by 89 pct (74 pct definitely positive for Johnson, 49 pct for Biden).

The poll also showed that negative attitudes towards these politicians was declared by 2 pct, 5 pct and 6 pct respectively.

Other political figures who are rated well by Ukrainian society include Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (73 pct of positive opinions) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (71 pct).

Fewer people have a positive view of French President Emmanuel Macron (58 pct), while in the case of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, negative opinions prevail – 44 pct and 53 pct respectively, with 53 percent of those polled not supporting the actions of these leaders.

Ratings of Scholz and von der Leyen have risen over the past two months, while Macron and the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose actions are supported by 59 pct, have deteriorated amongst Ukrainians.

Almost none of the survey participants spoke positively about Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin (98 pct negative, 96 pct definitely negative, 1 pct positive) and Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko (95 pct negative, 85 pct definitely negative and 2 percent positive).

Rating Group Ukraine surveyed 1,200 people from all regions of Ukraine controlled by the government in Kiev on 18-19 June.