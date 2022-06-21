Russian atrocities show why NATO is needed: President Duda in Latvia

Visiting a Polish military contingent in the Latvian town of Ādaži on the sidelines of the Three Seas summit in Riga, President Andrzej Duda said that “anyone who has seen Irpin, Borodyanka, Bucha, Mariupol and other places in Ukraine knows what allied militaries at the eastern NATO flank are for – they are there so that no one attacks us.”

He went on to say that such images make it clear why Polish soldiers “are on duty also in other countries, doing other countries, nations and the Alliance as a whole a service looking after their security.”

President Andrzej Duda added that attacking NATO members “does not pay off and this is how it is supposed to be.” He said that NATO soldiers were stationed on the Alliance’s eastern flank “so that no one invades us. It simply does not pay off because of our might and preparedness, our allied readiness and resilience.”

The Polish armoured military contingent is deployed in Latvia’s Ādaži as part of NATO’s enhanced forward presence.

W bazie wojskowej w Ādaži Prezydent @AndrzejDuda złożył wieniec przed pomnikiem poległych żołnierzy Vienotiba Speks. pic.twitter.com/OnSnYaiKVj

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) June 21, 2022

“Anyone who is identified as an invader on our land, as an intruder and attacker intending to seize it, will be immediately repelled and annihilated. This is why it does not pay off and this is how it is supposed to remain,” he stressed.

President Duda said that “the security of a NATO state is equally important and indivisible. There are no states that are more or less secure.”

Addressing the Polish soldiers, he said that Poland “is, on one hand, a provider of security through your service, as well as a receiver of security via all soldiers of the US Army and allied militaries who serve today in Poland.”

“Thank you for your service in these very difficult times, when we all are put to a test,” he said, adding that “I am glad that you pass this test with flying colours.”

📍Baza wojskowa w Ādaži pic.twitter.com/BVbK60jzG6

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) June 21, 2022

The Kremlin revives the Empire of Evil

Also present in Ādaži, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak recalled how through Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “the Kremlin decided to violate the entirety of international law and revive the empire of evil that had once been defeated by the free world. Today, as it seems, the urge to oppress, attack and subjugate other nations against their will has reawakened in the Kremlin.”

“We oppose it definitely and we will do all in our might to prevent the rebirth of the empire of evil. This is why we support Ukraine,” Mr Błaszczak said.

Min. @mblaszczak do żołnierzy 🇵🇱@eFPBGLatvia: Dziękuję wam za waszą codzienną służbę i życzę wszystkiego dobrego. Chcę, żebyśmy mogli w Polsce spotkać się i wspólnie wzmacniać polskie siły zbrojne w imię wolności i bezpieczeństwa naszej Ojczyzny🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/yhcWO6Z4UW

— Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) June 21, 2022

The official stressed that the fundamental principle of a Polish Army soldier and the authorities of the Polish state was to ensure homeland security. He said that reinforcement of the Polish armed forces via the purchase of state-of-the-art military equipment was fulfilled towards that end. Mr Błaszczak noted that Poland was investing in artillery, among others. The minister recalled that Polish howitzers sent to Ukraine were praised by Ukrainian soldiers.

“We are learning lessons from what is taking place in Ukraine as we prepare our armed forces for deterrence,” he said.

“We want our future generations to live in peace and this is why we deter the aggressor,” he concluded thanking the soldiers for their service.