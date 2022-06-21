Russia still strong despite failure to capture Ukraine says Polish PM

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Russia is still a powerful country with vast resources despite its apparent lack of success in the war with Ukraine, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

“Ukraine and its allies have the right to consider themselves moral winners, but a moral victory is definitely not enough today, especially that on the other side we’re facing an enemy that is driven by no moral principles,” Morawiecki said during a gathering of Polish ambassadors in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Russia is “a wounded bear, a powerful state with gigantic resources, and some were too quick to think that it had been defeated,” he said, adding that only a part of those resources have been activated so far.

Morawiecki also expressed an opinion that Russia is “terrified about the cooperation of Poland and Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania and the (other) Baltic states… this rebuilding of Poland’s position on the international stage.”

The prime minister also said Russia had initiated global pressure on commodity prices that translated into elevated inflation across the West.

The Conference of Ambassadors is an annual meeting organised usually in the summer where Polish ambassadors align their policies and sum up the previous year’s key foreign policy developments.