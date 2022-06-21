Poland in top three EU countries for employment in automotive industry

According to a Tuesday-published report from employment and HR consultancy Personnel Service, Poland ranks third in Europe in terms of the number of people working in the automotive sector.

According to Personnel Service, based on Eurostat data, over 12.7 million people in the European Union are employed directly or indirectly in that sector. Employment in the automotive industry saw significant growth between 2015-2019.

The largest number of people employed directly by the automotive industry are in Germany (916,000), France ranks second with 232,000, and Poland places third with 224,000 people working in the sector.

“Of course, the turmoil associated with the pandemic, delays in global supply chains, and now the war in Ukraine, cause temporary difficulties, but the sector always gets back on track,” Krzysztof Inglot from Personnel Service said.

Inglot also noted that the automotive sector in Poland may benefit from relocating production from China, Ukraine and Russia. “Sanctions against Russia, the growing need to become independent from China and increased production capacity in Europe may turn out to be an impulse for the development of the sector in Poland. Especially since the production of electric cars is also developing strongly. This is a chance for new jobs that we will need,” he concluded.