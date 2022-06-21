S. Korea says it successfully launched domestically produced space rocket

South Korea conducted the second test launch of its domestically produced Nuri space rocket on Tuesday, eight months after the first test successfully blasted off but failed to place a dummy satellite in orbit.

The rocket lifted off from Naro Space Center on the southern coast of South Korea at 4 pm (0700 GMT). It was successful in placing a dummy satellite in orbit, the science minister said.

The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800 km (373 to 497 miles) above the Earth, is a cornerstone of the country’s plans to jumpstart its space program and achieve ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.

Nuri is key to South Korean plans to eventually build a Korean satellite-based navigation system and a 6G communications network. The country also plans to launch a range of military satellites, but officials deny that the Nuri has any use as a weapon.