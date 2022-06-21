‘You’re my hero’: Holywood actor Ben Stiller tells Zenelskyy in Kyiv

Hollywood actor and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on Monday and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the presidential office.

The US comedy star praised President Zelenskyy, a comedian-turned-politician, for his courage and response to the Russian invasion.



Ben Stiller In Ukraine

Mr Stiller arrived in Kyiv after visiting the ruins of Irpin. “I’ve been this morning in Irpin. I mean the level of destruction, I mean, you see it on TV, you see that on social media and, you know, it’s something else to actually see it and feel it and then to talk to the people,” he said during a conversation with the Ukrainian head of state.



It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation. @Refugees #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/zpNpva233j

— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 20, 2022

Stiller arrived in Lviv on Sunday, after meeting refugees at the Polish border.



Thanks @USAmbKyiv for taking the time to meet to discuss humanitarian needs for the over 12 million displaced people as a result of the war.

And much respect for you and your team re opening our U.S Embassy in Kyiv at a very trying time. @Refugees https://t.co/InbKmA4lct

— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 20, 2022

President Zelenskyy emphasised the need to remind people that the war is still raging in Ukraine. He thanked Ben Stiller for reminding the world that Ukraine is still fighting for their independence from Russia.

"You're my hero," @BenStiller tells @ZelenskyyUa during their meeting in Kyiv.

📽️ Volodymyr Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/QYZFOfebqz

— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) June 20, 2022