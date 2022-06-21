Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in May – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 15.0 percent year on year in May 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 1.4 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected May’s manufacturing to grow by 16.7 percent year on year and by 2.5 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 11.9 percent year on year and declined by 1.7 percent month on month in May.

Manufacturing prices increased by 24.7 percent year on year in May and by 1.3 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected May’s producer prices to rise by 24.7 percent year on year and by 1.8 percent month on month.