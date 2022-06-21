Poland’s average corporate wage up 13.5 pct y/y in May – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 13.5 percent year on year to PLN 6,399.59 (EUR 1,379) in May 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, the average wage fell by 3.4 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected an 14.7-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in May and a 2.4-percent monthly decline.

May’s corporate employment increased by 2.4 percent year on year to 6,491,600 and fell by 0.1 percent month on month.

This compares to the economists’ expectations of a 2.6-percent annual rise in employment and a 0.1 monthly increase.