Business Arena 20.06

In this episode of Business Arena, we take a look at the brown coal comeback in Germany, the Three Seas summit in Riga, solar-powered cars and more.

Opening with a quote from US Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen on tariffs on Chinese imports inherited from the previous Trump administration, the show moves on to the Three Seas Initiative summit in Riga during which Ukraine was given partnership status in the organisation.

Dubbed “Lightyear”, a solar-powered car with solar panels on the bonnet and roof, capable of covering a distance of 1,000 km is given a look.

Also on the show – peace or justice? These are the two main camps that Europeans are falling into as the war in Ukraine brought about by Russia’s invasion rolls on. So finds a report by the European Council on Foreign Relations, looking into the attitudes in Europe toward finding a solution to the ongoing war. Opinions depend very much on where people are and the history of their relations with Russia.

Business Arena also zooms in on China’s top lithium producers who began marketing what is expected to be Hong Kong’s largest initial public offering so far this year

For more riveting news from the world of economics, click the video above.