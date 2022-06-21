Poland’s ruling party leader Kaczyński leaves government

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), has resigned from the office of a deputy prime minister in Mateusz Morawiecki’s government where he will be replaced by the current Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.

“I have already submitted the motion of dismissal to the PM. It has been accepted. According to my knowledge, the president has also signed it,” Mr Kaczyński told the Polish Press Agency.

The PiS leader said that he managed to fulfil the plan he had intended to implement during his time in the government. “I will not pretend that the plan has not included the war, albeit it was prepared for an event of war. I assume that the most important decisions designed to help Poland avoid a very difficult fate were made during my time in the office. We want to arm ourselves so that a potential attack on our country comes across as a thoroughly irrational undertaking,” said Mr Kaczyński, who was also the head of the government’s national security and defence affairs committee. Current Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak will replace Mr Kaczyński in that office as well.

Mr Kaczyński said that another shift in the government would occur and one related to the government’s national security and defence affairs committee. He remarked that the current deputy head of the Office of the Prime Minister (KPRM) and secretary of the committee Zbigniew Hoffmann is to be appointed minister and would be overseeing the daily work of the committee.

The outgoing deputy PM spoke positively of the 20 months he spent in the government. He went on to say that he was supposed to step down four months earlier, however, when the war in Ukraine broke out, he decided to prolong his tenure. He also said he would love to continue in the office until the war would have ended, albeit, “today… it remains unknown when the war would end… It seems that it will go on.”

He stressed that, on the other hand, the date of Poland’s parliamentary elections was more or less known. “I have decided to focus on the most important things for Poland’s future… The [PiS] party must be revitalised because the most important time for any political party in the world comes. The point of elections is to achieve a good result and when it comes to Law and Justice, a good result would mean winning the elections and maintaining the rule, obviously as part of the United Right coalition,” he stressed.

The judiciary reform

The Polish Press Agency asked Mr Kaczyński about PM Morawiecki’s recent statement on the judiciary reform. To recall, the PM said in the town of Spała that the government had been reforming the judiciary system “already for the seventh year.” He went on to say that it is not a hill worth dying on. “Seriously, it’s not worth it.”

The statement was met with a response from the Justice Minister and leader of the PiS coalitioner Solidarity Poland Zbigniew Ziobro, who tweeted that “with [former PiS PM] Beata Szydło gone, the green light for change in the judiciary disappeared.”

Mr Kaczyński responded thus: “it is not that courts in Poland perform badly, they perform terribly bad. If one can talk about a lack of rule of law in Poland, the courts are the source of it, together with the Neumann doctrine, which perfectly describes the real condition of our courts.” By the Neumann doctrine, Mr Kaczyński referred to a recording of a statement by opposition Civic Platform (PO) politician Sławomir Neumann, who said that Polish courts belonged to the PO and that anyone showing loyalty to the PO should not be afraid of any repercussions.

Mr Kaczyński went on to stress that “there was no change to the green light to the judiciary system reforms.”