‘Not good omen’: expert on French elections’ results

“It is not a good omen for the future of the country,” Christian Malard, journalist and commentator told TVP World, commenting on the results of the Sunday’s parliamentary elections in France.

“I have never seen this country – France, so split,” Mr Malard said, emphasising the fact that the country president’s party lost 130 seats compared to the results from 5 years ago.

As he stressed, “the key news is the rise of the far-right” as out of the 577-seats-large National Assembly, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally got 89 and the Republicans 61 took seats.