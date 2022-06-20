World News 20.06

Monday marks the 117th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian planes continue to shell civilian infrastructure in Donbas, but Sievierodonetsk remains unconquered. Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss, among other topics, Ukraine’s EU membership status.

Ukrainian morale remains high as they hold back the invaders. The same cannot be said of the Russians.

Ukraine’s war of independence is reaching a crucial point, said President Zelenskyy in a strongly worded message to the world.

Pushing for Ukraine’s EU candidacy



EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg today to discuss amongst other topics, Ukraine’s EU membership status, the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports by the Russian invaders, and the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

Transport of Ukrainian grain



The number of trucks crossing the Polish-Ukrainian road border at Korczowa-Krakovets is expected to double from this week. These trucks will be transporting Ukrainian grain for export to world markets and are intended to circumvent the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports.

International refugee day

The World commemorates International Refugee Day today, highlighting the plight of millions around the world who have been forced from their homes by war. The invasion of Ukraine alone has resulted in over 6 million refugees fleeing to Poland, and surrounding countries, and an additional 7.7 million who are internally displaced. Many of their stories are heartbreaking.

Three Seas Summit

The Three Seas Initiative summit began in Riga today. The event was attended by the leaders of central and eastern European states, and also by the US Secretary of State and President Zelenskyy.

Report from Riga, Latvia

Apart from discussions on energy security, the Three Seas Conference is an opportunity to reinforce trade links in the region, including the establishment of a Polish Latvian Chamber of Commerce.

Macron loses his majority

The outcome of Parliamentary elections in France has proved surprising to many commentators. Following a close showing in the first round, between Macron and the left-wing coalition, the President’s party has lost its parliamentary majority in the run-off.

Strike on tracks

Rail strikes are to go ahead in Britain, after last ditch talks with the RMT Trade Union failed on Monday. Services on the railways and the London Underground are set to be crippled in the biggest walkout in the industry in more than 30 years.

Polish journey through music

Polish Television celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Over the years, it has created star actors, musical hits and fashion trends. All of these and more, were celebrated at yesterday’s concert of Polish Music in Opole, southern Poland.