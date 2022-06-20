Pulse of Culture 20.06

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture our host Agata Konarska took a closer look at the Art Basel – a fair for Modern and contemporary art that took place in Switzerland between June 19 and 20.

On the very first day of the fair, an 11-feet tall metal sculpture of a spider by Louise Bourgeois was sold for USD 40 mln (EUR 38 mln). The event has drawn huge crowds of art lovers.

The other cultural events covered in the episode included the Documenta exhibition in Germany and the Ephemera Festival in Warsaw.

What’s more…

World of cinema is saying farewell to one of the most distinguished french actors – Jean-Louis Trintignant, who passed away at the age of 91.

Meanwhile, María Alvarez, an Argentinian director, has created another documentary, crowning her trilogy about the relation between the art and evanescence of all things. “Near and Dear” is already being screened at various film festivals around the world.