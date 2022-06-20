Three Seas Initiative grants partnership status to Ukraine

The Three Seas Initiative, a project aiming to develop enhanced transport and energy infrastructure in the region, has offered partnership to Ukraine, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has announced.

“We have decided to create a special, new type of partnership within the Three Seas Initiative, apart from the strategic partnership, a participatory partnership… we have awarded it to Ukraine, Mr Duda said at the 7th Three Seas Summit in Riga, Latvia, on Monday.

He added that he was earlier in discussions on the issue of Ukraine joining the project with their country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Polish president also pointed out that this new type of partnership “is not only reserved for Ukraine” – other countries of Central Europe, “which are not members of the European Union, but aspire to it,” will be able to apply for such partnership status with the Three Seas Initiative, he added.

President Duda vowed that if Ukraine were to create the section of the Via Carpatia road route connecting northern and southern Europe, or develop modern railways between the countries, the Three Seas countries would cooperate together in implementing such projects.

He also said that all the Three Seas countries are in favour of granting Ukraine official EU candidate status. “I hope this week the European Council will make a decision on this matter,” he added.

President @AndrzejDuda in #Riga: We all support the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine. We are deeply convinced that it will receive this status. We decided to create a new type of partnership with Three Seas Initiative and awarded it to Ukraine. https://t.co/8zyDApIrtq

— PLinEstonia (@PLinEstonia) June 20, 2022

The Three Seas Initiative is presently jointly formed by the 12 countries lying between the Baltic sea, the Black sea and Adriatic sea. It groups together member states of the European Union alongside strategic partners including the USA, Great Britain and the European Commission.