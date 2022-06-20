Eastern Express 20.06

At the St Petersburg Economic Forum, the lacklustre list of foreign guests included one notable appearance: the delegates of the Taliban. Despite lack of official recognition of the fundamentalist Muslim government by Moscow, their presence at what was once known as “Russian Davos” suggests mutual relations between Kabul and Moscow are on the rise.

The Taliban’s past and present are steeped in violence and terrorism, but could Russia decide to turn a blind eye to all that nonetheless?

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Russia was one of several countries (including China) that maintained an embassy in Kabul, despite not formally recognising the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Immediately after the start of full-scale aggression against Ukraine, in March 2022, a representative of the Taliban government was accredited in Moscow by the Russian Foreign Ministry, still without de jure recognition of that government.

Recent weeks seem to bring further warming of relations between Russia and Afghanistan.

On June 14, 2022, Russia’s Special Representative to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, in an interview with Russia-1 television, stated that the Taliban government’s Deputy Trade Minister would visit Moscow to purchase goods, and that Vladimir Putin had authorised the reservation of grain for Afghanistan. Kabulov stated that there is a possibility that Moscow will recognize the government in Kabul, and the conditions for this will be determined by the president and the Russian foreign minister.

On June 15-18, 2022, a Taliban delegation took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

It is not impossible that Moscow will decide to recognise the Taliban regime in order to emphasise its presence and position in Central Asia, for which an obvious prestige defeat was the open refusal of Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev to recognise the puppet Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. At the same time, Tokayev also declared that Kazakhstan would calmly accept the accession of Ukraine to the EU. He did this on June 17 at the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, in the presence of Vladimir Putin, who did not react to this speech.

The programme’s guest was Bruce Pannier from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.