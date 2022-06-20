Three Seas Summit to talk exporting Ukrainian grain: President Duda

The Three Seas Summit commenced in Riga, Latvia, on Monday with key topics being how to stop the Russian aggression in its tracks and the Three Seas’ contribution to preventing the food crisis triggered by the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grains exports.

“We will, for sure, be talking at length today on how to stop the Russian aggression on Ukraine,” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Monday ahead of the summit.

“Ukraine has been a huge granary, provider of grains, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil for a great many of countries for centuries,” he said, noting that as many as 80 percent of North African countries’ demand for grains was met with imports from Ukraine.

“The question is how to export Ukraine’s agricultural products it yielded this year… and can we, the Three Seas states, make this exportation possible and if yes, how, so as to minimise the food crisis in a way that it affects people around the world to the least degree possible,” President Duda stressed.

The head of the Polish state added that the Three Seas-Ukraine cooperation would be discussed. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine is granted EU membership candidate status on Monday. The Three Seas leaders will talk about infrastructure development, strengthening security energy cooperation and NATO framework collaboration, among others.

President Zelenskyy suggests Ukraine becoming Three Seas member

For his part, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said in a video call received during the conference that Ukraine should become a member of the Three Seas initiative as only with the country’s participation the region could “realise its full potential”.

He spoke of potential collaboration with the Three Seas in the fields of transportation, cybersecurity and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, among others.

Blinken and Truss join via video call

Having joined the summit via a video call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that “greater energy independence will make member states less vulnerable to the Kremlin’s coercion. It will deprive the Russian government of massive resources it’s used to help bankroll its attack on the independence of Ukraine, not to mention several other countries in recent years.”

Remarking how “Putin’s war of choice has highlighted the critical importance of strong transportation infrastructure,” the official recalled how “the region’s roads, rails and airfields have been used by NATO to move personnel and equipment in order to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank,” as well as to “get lifesaving humanitarian and security assistance into Ukraine and to get nearly six million civilians out of Ukraine, most of whom have found refuge and remarkable generosity” in the Three Seas states.

The summit was also joined by Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who said that “Vladimir Putin is… trying to hold us all to ransom by weaponising hunger and Russian energy.”

She stressed, nevertheless that “the free world [is] not tired” and that it “can never tire in defence of freedom and democracy… We will show that by doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine prevails.”

“For too long, countries have used their heft to coerce and exert control, that ranges from Russia with oil and gas to China with technology and strings attached debt. It’s imperative we strengthen our economic security by deepening our trade, sharing our expertise in science and stepping up to provide honest and reliable investment,” she said.

The Three Seas Initiative is a forum of European Union countries in Central and Eastern Europe located between the Baltic, Adriatic, and the Black Sea. It has been created to promote regional dialogue on a variety of issues affecting the countries of the region.

The Three Seas Initiative is made up of twelve member countries: The three Baltic states (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) the Visegrad four (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia.

The Three Seas Initiative aims at increasing Central European cooperation in the fields of energy security, infrastructural development, communication and transportation. The regions and the whole continent need a more North-South connection to achieve the completion of the internal market that had been so far connecting the continent along an East-West axe.