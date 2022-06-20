Poland doubles border clearance capacity for Ukrainian goods

Poland has opened five additional clearance lanes for lorries carrying goods to and from Ukraine at the border crossing in Korczowa, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office has announced.

Michal Dworczyk and the Ukrainian infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, held a joint conference at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing on Monday.

“Today we have opened five additional clearance lanes for lorries,” Dworczyk said. “This means that within ten days we have managed to double the number of lanes, and we believe it will, to a significant degree, streamline traffic and reduce queues on both sides.”

According to Dworczyk, the transport of goods between Poland and Ukraine will double thanks to the investment.

“We want to help our Ukrainian friends, but we also want to increase transit traffic through Poland as it is beneficial for Polish companies and the Polish state,” Dworczyk said.

Ukraine has seen its main export route, the Black Sea, cut off by the Russian navy after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, and now the country has to rely on road and rail transport.