Around 240,000 Ukrainians find jobs in Poland via simplified procedure

Photoshot/PAP

As many as 240,000 Ukrainians have found employment under a simplified procedure introduced to help them find work, the Polish family and social policy minister said on Monday.

Under a special law, Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland after February 24, when Russia invaded their country, can take up employment without the need to apply for a special work permit.

“As the situation on the Polish labour market is stable, Ukrainian citizens can find a job in Poland,” Minister Marlena Malag told a Development Vision forum.

Among other solutions, the draft law offers Polish language training to the refugees and streamlines labour inspections.

The Polish Border Guard’s recent data show that around 4.19 million refugees, mainly women and children, have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since Russia’s war on Ukraine started.