At least 25 dead, millions stranded as monsoon hits Bangladesh

The death toll of lightning or landslides that occurred in monsoon flood-hit Bangladesh amounts to at least 25 people while millions were left marooned or homeless in low-lying northeastern parts of the country, according to officials.

Among the 25 casualties were three children aged between 12 and 14 who were struck by lightning on Friday in the rural town of Nandail, said local police chief Mizanur Rahman.

Some 105,000 people have been evacuated so far. Still, over four million were stranded, police officials said. To overcome the ensuing chaos and save lives, thousands of policemen and military personnel have been deployed.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

Sylhet has been hit with the worst heavy floods that it has ever seen this century. People of Sylhet from heavy flooded areas such as Sunamganj and Companiganj had to be evacuated as their homes were submerged. pic.twitter.com/2WPsydRzIg

— Thaminah (@thaminah13) June 18, 2022

“The army and naval personnel are trying to rescue people who are trapped. Food and clean drinking water are desperately needed especially in the remote village [of Khulna]. Power has been restored in some of the affected areas,” Al-Jazeera reported, adding that some hospitals have been flooded, complicating the situation.

With the water level of Bangladesh’s rivers already high, the runoff from heavy rain from across Indian mountains exacerbated the situation, the head of the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said.

Second wave of catastrophic floods in Sylhet, Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/rZF0Em8GLS

— Gazi Bhaia (@GBhaia) June 17, 2022

Casualties emerged also in India. The toll of fatalities in Bangladesh and India together amounted to 41 people, according to Al-Jazeera. At least 16 people have been killed since Thursday in India’s remote Meghalaya, the state’s chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, after landslides and surging rivers that submerged roads. Meanwhile, in Assam State, more than 1.8 million people have been affected by floods after five days of incessant downpours.

Today Hon’ble Home Minister, Sh. @LahkmenR & I surveyed the damages to NH 6 at Lumshnong #EastJaintiaHills District with DC East Jaintia Hills & officials of @MeghalayaPolice, PWD & @NHAI_Official @PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/D7ZaPyDDXx

— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 19, 2022

For his part, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters he had instructed district officials to provide “all necessary help and relief” to those caught in the flooding.

Inspected the breached LB Embankment near Bor Athiabari, caused by surging Saktola river in Darrang dist. Directed WRD to plug the breached portion at the earliest.

Also assured local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification. pic.twitter.com/4F9ni2cptP

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022