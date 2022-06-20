Covid-19 may return in autumn warns prime minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Covid-19 could return in the autumn, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has cautioned while urging people to comply with health regulations and get vaccinated.

“I will receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within several weeks,” Morawiecki said in a podcast interview on Monday.

He said he hoped there would be no need to re-introduce pandemic restrictions but added that the country may not have seen the last of the disease.

“I hope that this will not be necessary but let me make everyone aware of what can happen in the autumn,” the prime minister said.

“Let us obey sanitary regulations as Covid-19 can return in the autumn,” he stated, appealing to Poles to get a booster jab or, in some cases, even a second booster.

He added that, in his opinion, his government had managed to cope with the economic effects of the pandemic.

“We have been successful as far as two basic economic indices are concerned, namely, unemployment and employment, and GDP growth,” he said, adding that Poland looked much better than other EU countries when taking these factors into account.

“Poland’s economic growth reached around 4 percent in the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021. And this was a very good result, one of the best in the entire EU,” Morawiecki said, noting that anti-Covid shields helped save jobs in Poland.