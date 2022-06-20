Colombia votes in first-ever left wing president, leaving investors on edge

The election of Colombia’s first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, is reflective of a widespread desire for a more equal and inclusive society, analysts and business leaders said, but the former guerrilla will need to act fast to reassure investors.

Petro, a 62-year-old former mayor of the capital Bogota and current senator, won 50.4 percent of votes on Sunday, defeating construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez.

The election of a former guerrilla marks a radical change for a country still scarred by decades of conflict and highlights the depth of frustration with the previous political establishment accused of overseeing a wide gap between rich and poor.

Petro has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land in the Andean country, where nearly half the population lives in poverty.

His proposal to ban crude oil explorations for environmental reasons have startled investors as it is a major income earner for the country. Oil accounts for nearly half of exports and close to 10 percent of national income.

Petro will take office at a time when Colombia is struggling with low credit ratings, a large trade deficit and national debt which is predicted to end the year at 56.5 percent of GDP.

“Colombia was governed for so many years by the economic and political elite,” said Gimena Sanchez-Garzoli, Andes Director for the think tank Washington Office on Latin America. “In many ways, this election is basically the voice of most of the population in the country, especially the rural poor, women, Afro-Colombians, the indigenous.”

Business jitters

Petro regularly praises the mostly young protesters who have taken to the streets over the last three years to decry inequality and police violence, in demonstrations where more than 40 people were killed.

The president-elect, who was arrested by the military in 1985 while carrying weapons for the M-19 rebels, has said he was tortured during his 16-month detention. His victory has high-ranking armed forces officials bracing for change.

“There’s a segment of the population that is totally opposed to him because of his M-19 past,” Kaplan said. “Maintaining security and protection of civilians will depend on good civil-military relations, and it’s uncharted waters in that regard.”

Business leaders and the market were awaiting ministerial appointments, especially for key positions like finance minister, and have predicted volatility in the peso and in bonds when trading opens on Tuesday after a holiday weekend.

“It will be very important that total confidence between everyone is restored, that there is confidence for businesses, citizens, that there is confidence for investors, that there is confidence with the rule of law,” Bruce Mac Master, president of the Colombian Business Association, said in a statement following Petro’s victory.

Petro emphasised that business and development had important roles to play under his government. He has pledged to strengthen agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.

“We are going to develop capitalism in Colombia,” he told supporters on Sunday. Development is needed to overcome the “feudalism” and “pre-modernity” from which Colombia still suffers, he said.

Pink tide

Petro’s victory is part of a recent resurgence in the pink tide – a turn towards left-wing governments in Latin America. In recent years Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Honduras, Bolivia and Peru have voted in left-wing governments. The pink tide was led by Hugo Chavez of Venezuela, who was elected president in 1998.

The western notion however of what a left-wing government entails is not necessarily representative of what is found in Latin America. For example, in contrast to much of their western counterparts, many left-wing governments in Latin America have what would be typically considered in the west as a conservative approach to gender equality, abortion access, LGBTQ rights, immigration, and the environment.