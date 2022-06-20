Macron’s coalition gains 245 seats, left 131: French election results

The final figures published on Monday showed President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Together! (Ensemble!) coalition secured 245 seats, short of the 289 needed for an absolute majority, and the leftist coalition Nupes of hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon 131.

Out of the 577-seats-large National Assembly, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally got 89 and the Republicans 61.

This is the National Rally party’s largest ever representation in the lower house. As for the resurgent left-wing bloc, Nupes, it is set to form the largest opposition force.

“The rout of the presidential party is complete,” Mr Melenchon told supporters.

Overall, the elections showed voters punished President Macron’s coalition to the simultaneous strong performance on the part of the leftwing alliance and the far-right.

The vote leaves a bitter aftertaste for Emmanuel Macron reelected France’s president in April. His top agendas have been the stepping up of European Union integration, raising the retirement age and boosting France’s nuclear industry. Now the youngest president over the Seine is faced with a couple of scenarios, the least appealing of which is that of presiding over a minority government doomed to negotiate with its opponents on a bill-by-bill basis, which in turn translates into slower decision-making and potentially a legislative paralysis. This can be prevented if Ensemble! is expanded by a new coalitioner.

“We will be working from tomorrow towards forming a majority of action … to guarantee stability for our country and carry out the necessary reforms,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said as results filtered through late on Sunday.

To recall, Emmanuel Macron became the first president in France’s history to be reelected for a second term. Nonetheless, he is seen as out of touch by many voters and presides over a country marred by political rifts experiencing growing support for populist parties on the right and left.

Experts say that with the election results forcing President Macron to learn consensus-building, he would have to leave his previous top-down style of governance of his behind.

“This culture of compromise is one we will have to adopt but we must do so around clear values, ideas and political projects for France,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.