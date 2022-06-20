LIVE: 117th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The scale of brutality inflicted by the Russian military on Ukrainian civilians is unimaginable. European investigators and prosecutors continue to gather evidence on approximately 300 Russian war crimes that are reported daily.

Probably one of the most horrible photo of this war

This picture shows a resident of Lisichansk, who has just seen body of his son killed as a result of shelling of the city.

Photo was taken on eve of Father's Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine on June 19.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while Kyiv awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.

“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

⚡️ Ukraine’s military: Russia reinforces Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said there are currently three surface ships and three submarines with a total arsenal of 36 missiles and three airborne corps.

