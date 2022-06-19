Macron’s coalition loses absolute majority in National Assembly

Votes are still being counted, but it is now certain that Together! (Ensemble!), a coalition of centrist and liberal parties under the patronage of President Macron has won the elections, but nonetheless lost the majority in the French National Assembly, following the second round of the legislative elections held on Sunday.

The turnout is estimated at 46 pct, about 1.5 pct points lower than the first round, although still better than the record low of the 2017 elections: 42.64 pct.

The MPs were elected in single-seat constituencies. 572 out of 577 seats remained up for grabs after the first round.

The projected distribution of seats according the results available at 10.45 pm CEST as follows:

234 for President Emanuel Macron’s Together! coalition of centrists and liberal.

141 for Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing NUPES coalition.

90 for Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella.

Christian Jacob’s centre-right coalition led by The Republicans came in 4th, with about a dozen seats fewer than The National Rally, with the remaining seats going to minor parties and independents.

289 seats are required for a majority, meaning that President Macron’s coalition will likely lose control of the National Assembly. The biggest winner of the election is the National Rally. The party took a record number of seats in its electoral history.