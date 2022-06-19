World News 19.06

The second round of French legislative elections concludes, EU Commissioner for Human Rights visits Ukraine to look into Russian war crimes against the country’s civilians, and years of Angela Merkel’s pro-Kremlin policy leaves Germany dependent on Russian gas. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

The French elect their legislature

It is the second stage of the French legislative elections. The vote will determine whether Macron’s political coalition retains a majority in parliament. According to local media reports, the first round of elections showed the left to be a more significant threat to President Macron’s coalition than the far right. This unexpected result had the President appealing for a decisive majority vote in the name of France’s higher national interest.

TVP World’s correspondent, Stanisław Jegliński, reported live from Paris with the latest results.

Zelenskyy meets troops in South Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited the country’s soldiers on the Southern front near Mykolaiv. Russian aggression continues unabated, but Ukraine refuses to back down.

Russian war crimes

The scale of brutality inflicted by the Russian military on Ukrainian civilians is unimaginable.

European investigators and prosecutors continue to gather evidence on approximately 300 Russian war crimes that are reported daily. Eamon Gilmore, the EU Commissioner for Human Rights, visited Irpin and Bucha. TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz reported from Ukraine on the outcome of the visit.

War in Ukraine unlikely to end soon

The NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, does not expect a quick end to the war in Ukraine. Mr Stoltenberg warned that the conflict may last for years, while at the same time, he affirmed NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Germany’s trouble with Russian gas

In an interview for the German press, the former Chancellor, Angela Merkel, defended the Russia-friendly policy of her government. Her 16 years in power left Germany heavily dependent on fossil fuels from Russia. Now that the Kremlin has reduced gas supplies to Germany, the situation has become complicated.

COVID-19 still a threat

It has been over two years since COVID-19 first appeared; in many places, it has still not been fully contained. A member of White House staff has recently been diagnosed with the virus and some countries, including Italy and China, continue to struggle with a significant number of new infections.

World News, guest

TVP World’s correspondent in Paris, Stanisław Jegliński, interviewed Nicolas Tenzer, a political analyst, academic, publicist, and editor, to ask some important questions about France’s policy towards Ukraine.