Macron’s coalition loses absolute majority in National Assembly: exit polls

Exit polls indicate that Ensemble! (Together!) won the most seats in the second round of the French legislative elections on Sunday, but lost the majority in the end.

The turnout is estimated at 46 pct, about 1.5 pct points lower than the first round, although still better than the record low of the 2017 elections: 42.64 pct.

The MPs were elected in single-seat constituencies. 572 out of 577 seats remained up for grabs after the first round.

The projected distribution of seats according to the Ipsos-conducted exit poll results published at 8pm is as follows:

-224 for President Emanuel Macron’s centre Together! coalition.

-149 for Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing NUPES coalition.

-89 for Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella.

-78 for Christian Jacob’s centre-right Republicans.

-37 will go to minor parties and independents.

289 seats are required for a majority, meaning that President Macron’s coalition will likely lose control of the National Assembly. The biggest winner of the election is the National Rally. The party took a record number of seats in its history.