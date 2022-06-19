Record drought in northern Italy reveals Po riverbed’s bottom

Following months of drought, dry land emerged from the shallow waters of the Po, Italy’s longest river, in Turin. Some of its more shallow tributaries appear to have dried up completely.

The stony riverbed and seaweeds have come to the surface, and one of Po’s tributaries, Sangone, is at sections completely dry, with people able to take a stroll on the riverbed.

Utilitalia, the federation of Italian utility companies, warned earlier this week that the Po was experiencing its worst drought in 70 years, leaving many sections of the river dried up. Other rivers and lakes across much of Italy start to run dangerously low, jeopardizing irrigation.

The governors of the northern Piedmont and Lombardy regions said they would ask the national government to declare a state of emergency, as the drought threatens regional agriculture.

To make matters worse, the scorching weather has managed to stress underground power cables resulting in blackouts in Turin, Piedmont capital.

Europe struck by heatwave

Italy is not the only European country struggling with unusually high temperatures. Spain recorded its hottest pre-summer heatwave for at least 20 years and temperatures of around 40 centigrade have been recorded in parts of France.

Even further up north, the temperatures are scorching. In Słubice, a southwestern Polish town lying on the border with Germany, the temperature has reached 37.2 centigrade, just 1.1 short of the June temperature record. In the Wielkopolskie Province in western Poland, firefighters are trying to put out a large forest fire. The high temperatures may have been a factor contributing to the conflagration.