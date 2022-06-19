Poland’s Hurkacz beats top-ranked Medvedev in Halle final

You are here
Hubert Hurkacz defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4 to triumph in Halle Open final on Sunday.
David Inderlied/PAP

The victory is Hurkacz’s fifth career tournament title, but his first on a grass court.

Medvedev is currently the top-ranked male tennis player.

The ATP in Halle is one of the two major events before the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, which will start on June 27. 


