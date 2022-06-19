US movie star Ben Stiller visits Ukrainian refugees at Polish border

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, on Sunday, visited the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka, where he met with Ukrainian refugee families fleeing the Russian invasion.

“At the Medyka border in Poland, I met families who fled the war in Ukraine, leaving loved ones behind, with no idea when they will be able to return home,” Stiller wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so impressed with refugee representatives and how committed they are to supporting people on their journeys,” the actor added.

Stiller is a goodwill ambassador of the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.17 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning. It is estimated than more than two million are still staying in Poland.