Russian occupiers lose trust in collaborators, start replacing them

Local collaborators installed as Kherson Region’s new “administration” have apparently failed to meet the expectations of their Russian overlords. So these renegade underlings are now being replaced by people delegated to the area from Russia and the pro-Russian separatist “People’s Republics”.

“The failures of the occupying power in their attempts to break the people, to break their love for Ukraine, significantly undermined the trust of the orcs [Russian invaders] in those collaborators who were to become ‘regional authorities’ and organise a new life according to the ‘Russian World format,” wrote the First Deputy Chairman of the legitimate Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, on Facebook. “Therefore, we are already witnessing the process of their physical replacement and open re-assignment of decision-making centres in the Kherson region.”

Mr Sobolevsky wrote that the collaborationist administration is being “reinforced” by people from the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk “People’s Republics” and the office of the “United Russia” appears to begin taking over the role of the administration and receiving visits from Russian officials. “The spiders in the jar have already started to bite each other,” commented Sobolevsky.

He believes that those who initially rushed to collaborate with the occupiers have now realised the unsustainability of their situation and many are trying to find a way out of it in the hope of avoiding criminal liability after the region is liberated by the Ukrainians.