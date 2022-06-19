Poland takes third medal at world rowing event

The men's eight team consisting of Patryk Wojtala, Szymon Tomiak, Mikolaj Januszewski, Dominik Glonek, Jerzy Kaczmarek, Emil Jackowiak, Przemyslaw Wanat, Oskar Streich and Tomasz Skurzynski (coxswain), placed third behind rowers from Germany and Australia.

Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

Poland won its third medal of the day by taking third place in the Men’s Eight Rowing Final at the 2022 World Rowing Cup II, held in the western Polish city of Poznan, on Sunday.

The men’s eight team consisting of Patryk Wojtala, Szymon Tomiak, Mikolaj Januszewski, Dominik Glonek, Jerzy Kaczmarek, Emil Jackowiak, Przemyslaw Wanat, Oskar Streich and Tomasz Skurzynski (coxswain), placed third behind rowers from Germany and Australia.

Earlier in the day, the Polish duo of Fabian Baranski and Miroslaw Zietarski won the silver medal in the Men’s Double Sculls Final, while the team of Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Szymon Posnik and Piotr Plominski placed third in the Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final to capture a bronze.