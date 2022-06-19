You are here
Poland wins second medal at world rowing event

The Polish team of Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Szymon Posnik and Piotr Plominski placed third in the men's quadruple sculls final which took place at the world rowing competition held in Poznan, western Poland.
Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

Polish rowers took the bronze medal in the Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final at the 2022 World Rowing Cup II to add to a silver medal won earlier on Sunday.

Taking the top two spots on the podium were teams from China and Estonia.

Earlier in the day, the Polish duo of Fabian Baranski and Miroslaw Zietarski won the silver medal in the Men’s Double Sculls Final.


