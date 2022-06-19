Tennis: Hurkacz sees off Medvedev to win ATP tournament in Halle

Hubert Hurkacz won the ATP tournament in Halle, Germany, after he saw off the Russian Daniil Medvedev 6:1, 6:4, claiming his first major trophy on grass courts, and the fifth title overall.

For the first time in his career, the 25-year-old Pole defeated the current leader of the world ranking – a feat Medvedev had achieved only a few weeks earlier.

This was the fifth clash between Hurkacz and the Russian, and the third one that brought the Polish player victory. Huekacz will move up to the 10th spot in the updated ATP ranking.

The event in Halle is one of the few contests on grass courts preceding the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The competition in London will begin on June 27.