Polish Ministry of Culture, Public TV support Ukraine’s right to organise Eurovision

Traditionally the Eurovision Song Contest is hosted by the victor of the previous iteration, and is organised by the broadcaster of the country’s origin. Given the ongoing war in the country, the European Broadcasting Union decided that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest cannot be hosted in Ukraine, adding that it was in talks with the BBC to host the contest in the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland and the TVP (Telewizja Polska) Management Board expressed their regret over the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to deprive the right to organise the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 from the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC and initiated talks on the organisation of this event with BBC instead.

They issued a statement of support for the position of UA:PBC and the Ukrainian authorities, in which the Ministry of Culture and TVP board called for negotiations on the organisation of the competition with the participation of representatives of the winning country of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“We declare our continuous support for the Ukrainian public broadcaster in the search for such an organisational model for next year’s Eurovision 2023 competition, which will take into account the largest possible participation of Ukrainian artists and producers as well as the audience from Ukraine,” as written in the statement.

The statement supporting the Ukrainian public broadcaster to organise the event was issued by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland Piotr Gliński, President of the Management Board of TVP Jacek Kurski as well as Mateusz Matyszkowicz from the TVP Management Board.

