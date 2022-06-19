Poles capture silver medal at world rowing event

The team of Fabian Baranski and Miroslaw Zietarski won the silver medal in the Men's Double Sculls Final at the 2022 World Rowing Cup II, held on Sunday.

Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

The Polish duo finished behind the Croatian team of Martin and Valent Sinkovic in the competition that took place in Poznan, western Poland.

Netherlands placed third and took home the bronze medal.

Baranski and Zietarski also came second behind the Croatian team at the World Rowing Cup I event, which was held in Belgrade last year.