Ben Stiller spotted on humanitarian mission in Lviv

A video showing award-winning actor, movie director, and screenwriter Ben Stiller walking through the centre of Lviv on Saturday has been published on TikTok, Ukraine’s press agency Ukrinform reported.

Best known for starring in “Night at the Museum”, the self-directed “Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “Zoolander 2”, among others, the UN Goodwill Ambassador arrived in Lviv and spoke with the locals.

Приємно, що люди надають цьому розголосу і приїжджають власноруч допомогти, якось незруч

The UNHCR said earlier on Twitter that Mr Stiller had arrived at the Polish-Ukrainian border as a UN Goodwill Ambassador to meet with Ukrainian refugees.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador @BenStiller is at the Ukraine border today to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence, to share stories of the human impact of war, and to amplify calls for solidarity.

Everyone has the right to seek safety. pic.twitter.com/WJ6KEZeUOQ

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 18, 2022

For his part, the prolific screenwriter and world-famous actor tweeted that he has “just arrived in Poland, ahead of World Refugee Day to meet people whose lives have been impacted by the war in Ukraine.”

At the Medyka border in Poland I met families who fled the war in Ukraine, leaving loved ones behind, with no idea when they will be able to return home.

I’m so impressed w/@refugees representatives & how committed they are to supporting people on their journeys.#WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/buxUIIqilU

— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 19, 2022 .

Having written, starred in, directed, or produced more than 50 films, Mr Stiller is mostly recognised for starring in or directing action comedies. He also produced his own 13-episodes-long The Ben Stiller Show designed to parody the 1980s-1990s pop culture. The movies he directed boast an over USD 2.6 billion gross in Canada and the United States, with an average of USD 79 million per film. He holds an Emmy Award, multiple MTV Movie Awards, a Britannia Award and a Teen Choice Award in his display case.

The NYC-born celebrity also came down in history setting the Guinness World Record for the longest selfie stick (8.56 metres) at the World Premiere of his Zoolander 2, on February 6, 2016.