Gunfire and explosions at Sikh temple in Kabul kills two and injures seven

The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the attack. On its propaganda site, IS stated that Saturday’s attack targeting Hindus and Sikhs and the “apostates” who protected them were carried out as “an act of support for the Messenger of Allah”.

A total of seven attackers tried to storm the temple in the early Saturday morning, and detonated a car bomb in the area. About 30 people were inside the temple at the time of the attack.

“I was going to work at around 6:15 in the morning when I heard a massive blast followed by gunfire. Then security forces arrived and took control of the area. Later two more explosions took place inside the temple followed by a massive amount of firing, with the fight going on close to the temple gate. During the clash, there was another explosion and the number of security forces increased in the area. The first blast was the car bomb, the security forces did not allow us to approach the area. All the explosions were massive,” said Jabar, an eyewitness.

One Sikh worshiper and one Taliban fighter of the security forces were killed in the attack and at least seven others were injured according to a spokesman for the commander of Kabul’s security forces.

The attack on Saturday was part of a string of violent assaults in Afghanistan aimed at religious minorities and their places of worship.