Russian morale ‘troubled’, units refuse orders: UK Defence Intelligence

In its intelligence update published on Sunday, the UK Defence Ministry wrote that “Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled,” adding that “cases of whole Russian units refusing orders and armed stand-offs between officers and their troops continue to occur.”

The key galvanisers of the plummeting Russian morale are “perceived poor leadership, limited opportunity for rotation of units out of combat, very heavy casualties, combat stress, continued poor logistics, and problems with pay.” Confusion about the goals of the “special operation”, as the Kremlin calls its war against Ukraine, prevails among the Russian Army’s many service members of all ranks, the report showed.

Russian authorities are likely struggling with exerting legal pressure on military dissidents due to the fact that the Russian law does not treat Moscow’s actions in Ukraine as a war but the said “special operation”.

The British Defence Intelligence went on to stress that the recent days had seen both Russia and Ukraine continue to conduct heavy artillery bombardments on axes to the north, east and south of the Sievierodonetsk pocket, albeit with little change in the front line.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 June 2022

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sunday that the Russian army lost around 33,600 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24. In line with the data, the Russians lost 250 people over the last 24 hours when the Ukrainian forces also destroyed three tanks, four armed vehicles and six artillery systems. Moreover, the Russian forces lost a helicopter, four drones and one cruise missile.

Russians have been suffering the largest losses on the Bakhmut – Zaporizhia axis, the Ukrainian military said.

Since day zero of the invasion, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russians have lost 1,468 tanks, 3,577 armed vehicles, 216 aircraft, 181 helicopters, 745 artillery systems, 235 multiple rocket launchers, 98 anti-air systems, 2,523 vehicles and tankers, 14 naval units and 598 drones.

The Ukrainian side, for its part, has “likely suffered desertions in recent weeks,” the UK Defence Intelligence wrote. “Combat units from both sides are committed to intense combat in the Donbas and are likely experiencing variable morale.”