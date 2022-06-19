Poland accepts 4.17 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.17 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

Marcin Obara/PAP

According to the SG, on Saturday, Border Guard officers carried out around 26,000 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,000 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Saturday 24,700 people had left Poland for Ukraine.